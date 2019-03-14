Dallas Cowboy Dak Prescott's Dog Must Leave Frisco

March 14, 2019
Blake Powers
Feb 2, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Dak Prescott during red carpet arrivals for the NFL Honors show at the Fox Theatre.

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Blake Powers

On the morning of Feb. 25, Dallas Cowboy QB Dak Prescott's 2 dogs escaped from his Frisco home. One went to a neighbor's fence, began fighting with their dog through it, and bit a neighbor who tried to separate them. Both dogs were captured by animal services, and the one that bit the neighbor, was quarantined. 

Now, Dallas Morning News reports the quarantined American Staffordshire terrier named "Icon", will be released, but according to a judge's order, Icon must be put into the custody of his vet until arrangements are made to move it out of Frisco. Icon will not be permitted in Frisco without a court order.

You can Only Sleep this Peaceful & Comfortable when you’re on the #Phenom300 with @nicholas_air #AskIcon

A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on

The aforementioned steps avoid a "dangerous dog" hearing for Icon.

No charges have been filed in the incident.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
Dallas Cowboys
dak prescott
Dak Prescott's Dog Icon
Frisco TX

