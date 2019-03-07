Dallas Cowboy QB Zak Prescott: Hearing Ahead To Determine Future Of His Dog After Attacking Neighbor

Last Monday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's dog escaped from his home, attacked and bit a neighbor who suffered injuries, and was placed in quarantine for 10 days. The dog was scheduled for release, today.

TMZ reports there is now a change of plans for Prescott's dog, as the case has been referred to the City of Frisco Municipal Court. A hearing will take place to determine if the canine should be classified as a "dangerous dog."

If the court decides the dog is a "dangerous dog", it could be removed from city limits or put to sleep.

The dog is currently still in quarantine.