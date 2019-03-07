Dallas Cowboy QB Zak Prescott: Hearing Ahead To Determine Future Of His Dog After Attacking Neighbor

March 7, 2019
Blake Powers
Jan 27, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; NFC quarterback Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys (4) walks off the field after the losing to the AFC in the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Camping World Stadium

Photo: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Powers

Last Monday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's dog escaped from his home, attacked and bit a neighbor who suffered injuries, and was placed in quarantine for 10 days. The dog was scheduled for release, today.

TMZ reports there is now a change of plans for Prescott's dog, as the case has been referred to the City of Frisco Municipal Court. A hearing will take place to determine if the canine should be classified as a "dangerous dog."

If the court decides the dog is a "dangerous dog", it could be removed from city limits or put to sleep.

The dog is currently still in quarantine.

 

Dallas Cowboys
dak prescott
Dog Attacks
Dangerous Dogs
City of Frisco Municipal Court

