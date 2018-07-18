Dallas Cowboys - 2018 World's Most Valuable Sports Franchise

NBC 5 reports for the 3rd straight year, the Dallas Cowboys top 2018's World's Most Valuable Sports Teams, according to Forbes.

Win or loose, more fans choose the Cowboys, which Forbes reports have the highest revenue ($840 million) and earnings before interest, faxes, depreciation and amoritization ($350 million) of any sports franchise.

The Dallas Cowboys are currently valued at $4.8 BILLION! To put that amount into perspective, Entercom Communications recently purchased CBS Radio (which owned around 120 radio stations across America, including 98.7KLUV), for $3.5 billion. Entercom Communications now has over 200 radio stations, and is now the 2nd largest Radio Broadcasting company in America.

Yeah, the Cowboys are worth $4.8 BILLION and Jerry Jones is worth approx. $5.6 billion, according to Forbes.

Jerry Jones continues being happy.