Dallas Cowboys Announce 2018 Schedule

NBC 5 reports the NFL announced the Dallas Cowboy's 2018 regular season schedule!

The schedule includes (5) games to air nationally in primetime, including 3 from AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboy's regular season begins Sunday Sept. 9 at 3:25pm in Charlotte, playing the Carolina Panthers.

The Cowboy's home schedule begins during week 2, Sunday Sept. 16, on NBC 5, with Sunday Night Football, when the Cowboys play the N.Y. Giants.

The Cowboys will end their regular season home schedule Dec. 23 against Tampa Bay, then close the regular season by playing the N.Y. Giants Dec. 30.

Go Cowboys!!!