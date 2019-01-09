Dallas Cowboys Fan Scammed Out Of $900 For Fake Play-Offs Tickets

Jamie Davila and Katie Rogers have been dating for just a few months and one special thing in common... love for The Dallas Cowboys. Jamie found a deal on the site OfferUp for 4 tickets to last week's game against Seattle for $900.

The seller told Jamie, "Hey, I'm going to the Irving Mall to pick up my daughter. Can you meet me there?" Jamie agreed. When Jamie arrived to meet the seller, the seller's daughter wasn't there. That made Jamie skeptical, until the seller showed him the tickets. Then, Jamie noticed more tickets in the sellers pocket, who told him "Oh, oh! Those are mine." Once their transaction was complete, Jamie wisely took a video with the seller.

Sadly, when Jamie and Katie arrived at AT&T Stadium for the game, they learned the tickets... were fake. Jamie also learned the seller deleted his OfferUp account, blocked his number, and NBC 5 Responds tried to contact the alleged seller. The phone was shut-down and without voice-mail.

Irving police told NBC 5 Responds they would investigate, and ask for anyone with info pertaining to this to contact them asap, at 972.273.1010.

NBC 5 suggests when buying items from people you don't know, have them meet you at your local police station and video the transaction.

Click HERE to see photos of the alleged seller.