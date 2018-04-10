Dallas-Fort Worth Remains One Of The Best Places To Live In The U.S.

Dallas-Fort Worth lost some ground in a new survey of the Best Places to Live in the U.S, but remained in the Top-20 from the previous year's ranking.

According to the U.S. News and World Report, DFW finished 18th out of 125 surveyed cities. The ranking comes just one year after the Metroplex was ranked 15th overall.

DFW is the largest metro area in the Top-25, the survey says. North Texas has a median annual salary of $50,350 and a median home price of $210,181.

The survey looks at the cost of living, quality of life, job prospects, crime rates, schools, and more.

For the second straight year, Austin finished at the top of the list. Other notable rankings for Texas cities include San Antonio (14th) and Houston (26th).

Rounding out the Top-5 on the list are Colorado Springs, Colorado, Denver, Colorado, Des Moines, Iowa, and Fayetteville, Arkansas