Sleeping Dallas Woman Finds Herself Naked In Bed With Intruder

April 2, 2019
Dallas Morning News reports this previous Friday night, a woman living in the 3600 block of Carl St., near Fitzhugh Ave and Robert B. Cullum Blvd., left her front door unlocked for her boyfriend.

At some point in the night, the woman woke up, finding her underwear had been removed, and she was being touched. She told the guy to leave, then went back to sleep.

At around 2:30 a.m., the woman woke again, to find a man touching her, and then realized... he... wasn't her boyfriend! She chased him from her home and called 9-1-1.

Now, here comes the even cRaZiEr part! The guy... called 9-1-1... saying he had been involved in a disturbance with the woman, had ripped his shirt, and left his phone at her home. LOL!

Currently, 43-year-old Demetrius Alexander Hampton is in the Dallas County jail, facing burglary, resisting arrest, and probation violation charges. His criminal record includes assault with a deadly weapon, assault, possession of a prohibited weapon, vehicle theft, evading arrest, and multiple drug charges.

 

 

