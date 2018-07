The Dallas Mavericks have released sad news that Norton Cuban, father to Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, has passed away.

NBC 5 reports Cuban, who moved to Dallas in 2000 from Mt. Lebanon PA when Mark bought the Dallas Mavericks, was 92.

Last fall, Mark Cuban informed the Dallas Morning News that his dad's health was declining.

Deepest condolences to the Cuban family and Norton's friends.

Story developing...