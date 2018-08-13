Dallas Police Dept. Back-To-School Immunization Fair Is Tomorrow/Tuesday

NBC 5 reports the Dallas Police Department will host a back-to-school immunizatin fair tomorrow, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., at George W. Truett Elementary School, 1811 Gross Road in Dallas.

Teens/children age 18 and under who meet (1) of the required criteria will be eligible for FREE vaccines, via the Texas Vaccines for Children Program.

Must Meet (1) Of The Following Required Criteria:

  • eligible for participation in the Medicaid Program
  • enrolled in the Children's Health Insurance Program
  • American Indian or Alaska Native as defined by 25 U.S.C. 1603

In addition, children attending The Dallas Police Department back-to-school immunization fair, may receive a free backpack, plus a hot dog and chips lunch.

Best wishes to all of our North Texas teens and children on returning to school and for a successful year!

 

 

