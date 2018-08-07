Dallas Police Looking For Friendly Flasher

Stacey Morgan told NBC 5 that in January 2017, a man driving a dark red or maroon car about a mile from Delmar and Kenwood Avenues, stopped her.

Morgan said, "He's like please help! I need a doctor! Can you please tell me where this office is? I have a medical emergency. I've been bit by a spider on my leg,"

Morgan continued, "When I reached in to get the paper for the address, which was against any better wisdom anyway, to step toward the car that's when he exposed himself and he did expose himself fully"... "I got the whole picture." Morgan added, "He laughed and said, 'You're so sweet,' laughed and took off."

Fast-forward 1.7 years later, on Friday afternoon, Stacey was walking on Delmar Ave. at Kenwood Ave. when a male driving a silver colored vehicle (perhaps a Mitsubishi or Lexus) stopped and said to her, "Help me! Please, I have an emergency.'" Morgan said. "It took maybe a split second, but I was like, 'That's the guy from before! I can't believe he's back!"

Stacy said, "I started screaming and yelling, 'Get out of here! Get out of here! I recognize you! I know who you are! I see you."

Morgan says the driver is hispanice, medium built, had spiky black hair, brown eyes, and wore exercise clothing. Stacy also says, "He has a very friendly face" ... "He's very cute. Like a little brother. You expect a creep to be creepy looking. But he wasn't."

Dallas Police say two reports have been filed and urge anyone who comes in contact with the man to notify authorities asap.

Wonder if that guy's car A/C isn't working? Ha!