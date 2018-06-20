Dallas Police Officer Collecting Shoes For Children In Need

Dallas Police Officer Brian Nolff, a 28-year-veteran with the force, says, "I remember when I was younger, and you got a pair of shoes you felt better, and you got more confidence, it's a good thing."

WFAA reports Nolff noticed many kids wearing their sneakers as long as possible, often outgrowing them, and is now spreading that "good thing", having recently begun collecting and donating shoes to children.

Businesses and members of the Dallas community are donating shoes to Nolff's efforts, and he says, "I'll be doing this probably the rest of my career,"

Shoes are one thing, building a positive relationship with youth is another, as Nolf wants them to realize that neighborhood police care about their well-being.

Nolff says, "For them to see us in a different light and kind of more relaxed atmosphere was good for them -- it was a good deal for them and also." A good and welcomed thing by many parents, working long hours, doing their best to provide for their family.

Currently, Nolff is helping provide shoes to children via the Dallas Rec Center, which hosts a day program for kids.

To donate towards more shoes for children in need, contact Dallas Police Officer Brian Nolff at [email protected].

Kudos to Officer Nolff in making a positive difference to children and their families.