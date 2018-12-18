Dallas Ranked 10th in 2018's Best Places For Christmas Celebrations
December 18, 2018
WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities over 31 key metrics including Christmas events per capita, average price per Christmas party ticket, shopping centers, and outlets per capita to determine it's list of 2018's Best Places For Christmas Celebrations.
Here is how Dallas ranks:
- 7th for Christmas Markets per Capita
- 12th for Shopping
- 14th for Traditions & Fun
- 15th for Observance
- 22nd for Cost of Three-Star Hotel Room
- 33rd for Christmas Tree Farms per Capita
- 34th for Toy Stores & Hobby Shops per Capita
- 38th for % of Christian Population
- 40th for Generosity
- 45th for Avg. Price per Christmas Party Ticket
Overall, Dallas ranks as 2018's 10th Best Place For Christmas Celebrations.
See how the other 99 largest U.S. cities ranked in WalletHub's 2018's Best Places For Christmas Celebrations.
Merry Christmas, DFW!