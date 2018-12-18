Dallas Ranked 10th in 2018's Best Places For Christmas Celebrations

WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities over 31 key metrics including Christmas events per capita, average price per Christmas party ticket, shopping centers, and outlets per capita to determine it's list of 2018's Best Places For Christmas Celebrations.

Here is how Dallas ranks:

7th for Christmas Markets per Capita

12th for Shopping

14th for Traditions & Fun

15th for Observance

22nd for Cost of Three-Star Hotel Room

33rd for Christmas Tree Farms per Capita

34th for Toy Stores & Hobby Shops per Capita

38th for % of Christian Population

40th for Generosity

45th for Avg. Price per Christmas Party Ticket

Overall, Dallas ranks as 2018's 10th Best Place For Christmas Celebrations.

See how the other 99 largest U.S. cities ranked in WalletHub's 2018's Best Places For Christmas Celebrations.

Merry Christmas, DFW!