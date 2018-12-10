Dallas Ranks In Top 20 For 2018's Best Places For New Year's Eve Celebrations

Making New Year's eve plans?

After comparing the 100 biggest U.S. cities across 28 key metrics, WalletHub has released it's 2018 Best Places For New Year's Eve Celebrations, and Dallas ranks 17th!

In addition, Dallas ranks:

21st - restaurants per capita

19th - Luxury Shopping & Gourmet Food Stores per capita

7th - Lowest Price for Three-Star Hotel Room on New Year's Eve

#1 - Legality of Fireworks

As usual, Texans love to eat out, continue enjoying decent prices on decent accomodations, and love things that go BOOM!

For the full WalletHub report on 2018's Best Places For New Year's Eve Celebrations, click HERE.