Dallas Ranks In Top 20 For 2018's Best Places For New Year's Eve Celebrations

December 10, 2018
Blake Powers
Dallas Texas Skyline. Dusk, scenic.

Photo: Sean Pavone/Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Making New Year's eve plans?

After comparing the 100 biggest U.S. cities across 28 key metrics, WalletHub has released it's 2018 Best Places For New Year's Eve Celebrations, and Dallas ranks 17th!

In addition, Dallas ranks:

  • 21st - restaurants per capita
  • 19th - Luxury Shopping & Gourmet Food Stores per capita
  • 7th - Lowest Price for Three-Star Hotel Room on New Year's Eve
  • #1 - Legality of Fireworks

As usual, Texans love to eat out, continue enjoying decent prices on decent accomodations, and love things that go BOOM!

For the full WalletHub report on 2018's Best Places For New Year's Eve Celebrations, click HERE.

Tags: 
Wallethub
2018 Best Places For New Year's Eve Celebrations
How Dallas Ranks For New Years Eve

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes