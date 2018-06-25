Dallas Ranks Very High For 4th Of July
WalletHub compared the 4th Of July holiday cost and fun of 100 largest U.S. cities based upon 19 key metrics including average wine and beer prices to length of fireworks shows and local weather and determined how Dallas ranks in it's 2018's Best & Worst Places for 4th of July Celebrations.
Celebrating Fourth of July in Dallas (1=Best; 50=Avg.):
35th – Avg. Beer & Wine Prices
38th – Walkability
1st – Legality of Fireworks
20th – Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room
23rd – Prevalence of Affordable 4.5+ Star Restaurants
44th – Fourth of July Weather Forecast
1st – Duration of Fireworks Show
Overall, Dallas ranks the 11th best city in America for the 4th Of July!
Isn't it interesting that we rank #1 for legality of fireworks and how long our fireworks shows go? Dallas likes things that go BOOM, at length... haha!