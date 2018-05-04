Dallas Stars Hire New Winning Coach

NBC 5 reports the Dallas Stars are determined to make positive changes and have hired Jim Montgomery, one of the most successful college coaches in the country for the past 5 years, who helped the University of Denver win a national championship last year.

Montgomery is no stranger to the National Hockey League, have played in the NHL 6 seasons, including 9 games for the Stars from 2001-2003.

Previous Dallas Stars headcoach Ken Hitchcock announced his retirement after the recent season and will continue working with the team in it's front office.

Taking into consideration the Stars have only been to the NHL playoffs twice in the past 10 years, there is plenty of room for improvement and Montgomery has been deamed the man to help make it happen.

Good luck to Jim Montgomery and the Stars towards revitalizing the team.