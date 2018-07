NBC 5 reports soccer teams from across our planet, gathered last week in Finland for the 2018 Helsinki Cup.

NBC 5 source Eric Berumen reports the team 'Dallas Texans 05' played 8 games, had 34 goals, kept all their competitors from scoring, and won all 8 games!

Currently 'Dallas Texans 05' is in Sweden, focusing on winning another International competition.

Best wishes to the team!