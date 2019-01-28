Dallas: What Went Up Is Now Coming Down

January 28, 2019
Blake Powers
Blake Powers

Dallas Morning News reports a new Milken Institute report on the best performing 200 large metros in the U.S., based on job growth, wage/salary growth, high-tech GDP growth and other factors, Austin ranks 3rd and Dallas drops 2 ranks since last year, to 5th. 

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara CA is at #2... and #1.... Provo-Orem, Utah.

The report cites inland cities are beginning to deal with the issues coastal regions are having: higher competition for talent, rising housing costs, and according to  Milken Institute Center for Regional Economics and California Center executive director Kevin Klowden, "now Middle American cities are beginning to see some of the same problems - labor shortages, higher home prices, and longer commutes."

When you've reached the top, the only way to go is down. Fortunately, 5th place is great in this case.

Milken Institute
Best Performing U.S. Cities
Milken Institute Center for Regional Economics and California Center
Dallas Drops To 5th For Best Performing U.S. Cities

