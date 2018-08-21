Dallas' 'You're Hired Job Fest' is Thursday

If you or someone you know is looking for their next professional challenge, NBC 5 reports over 5000 jobs are available in logistics, supply and distribution, with Amazon, UPS, Fed-Ex, and Walmart, just to name a few, at Dallas' 2nd annual County Judge Clay Jenkins 'You're Hired Job Fest."

The hiring event is this Thursday, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Gilley's Dallas, 1135 Lamar St., Dallas TX 75215.

Jobs will start in the $14+ per hour range and hiring will be done on the spot!

Register NOW for the 2nd annual County Judge Clay Jenkins 'You're Hired Job Fest', HERE!

Good luck!