Dallas Zoo Announces Gender and Name Of New Baby Gorilla - 'Saambili'

For the first time in 20 years, the Dallas Zoo has a new baby gorilla... born June 25, weighing 5lbs. The baby gorilla made a first public appearance July 5 with members of the Dallas Zoo gorilla troup, including the baby gorilla's mom, "Hope", as reported by The Dallas Morning News.

On Friday, the Dallas Zoo officially released the baby gorilla's gender and name... Saambili!

Video of Dallas Zoo&#039;s first baby gorilla in 20 years to make public debut

Saambili (named after Aldegonde Saambili, a caretaker with the Gorilla Rehabilitation and Conservation Education Center (GRACE), the Dallas Zoo's conservation partner in the Democratic Republic of Congo) is the 5th baby gorilla the Dallas Zoo has cared for in nearly a half century, and the zoo's 1st born gorilla since 'Wakub' (Jake) in January 1998.

Video of Baby Gorilla Named in Caretaker&#039;s Honor

Keith Zdrojewski, Dallas Zoo's curator of primates and carnivores told The Dallas Morning News, "we wanted her name to have real meaning."

In a written statement, Zdrojewski noted, "with many women in the Congo facing issues of inequality, high rates of violence, and poverty, I'm proud to honor Aldegonde Saambili with the recognition she deserves as a remarkable female conservationist in a very conflicted country."

Congratulations to all concerned and be sure to see Saambilli at The Dallas Zoo!

