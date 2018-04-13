"Dancing With The Stars" Reveals Cast Of All-Athlete Season
Athletes have done historically well on Dancing with the Stars.
Past winners include former NFL players Hines Ward, Donald Driver, the Cowboys' own Emmitt Smith, as well as Olympians Shawn Johnson, Apolo Ohno, and even IndyCar driver Hélio Castroneves. With the success athletes of had, it comes as no surprise DWTS has decided to cast the entire upcoming season with nothing but former athletes.
ABC just announced the full cast for the upcoming 26th season, which includes Olympians, both former and current, Hall of Famers, All Stars, and one of the most controversial casting choices ever!
Legendary figure-skater Tonya Harding is heading to the ballroom on #DWTS: Athletes with @SashaFarber! pic.twitter.com/DYQH6ODPlC— Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) April 13, 2018
Medal-winning figure skater @Adaripp joins #DWTS: Athletes teaming with @Dance10Jenna! pic.twitter.com/ANfvHSKu32— Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) April 13, 2018
Medal-winning figure skater @mirai_nagasu pairs with @Dance10Alan for #DWTS:Athletes! pic.twitter.com/5I8J9PKk9m— Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) April 13, 2018
Medal-winning snowboarder @JamieAsnow comes in out of the cold to set fire to the dance floor with @artemchigvintse on #DWTS: Athletes! pic.twitter.com/ZDcoTJXZRZ— Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) April 13, 2018
NBA Legend @kaj33 will be joining @lindsayarnold in the ballroom for #DWTS: Athletes! pic.twitter.com/Td65Ed1VN2— Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) April 13, 2018
Notre Dame basketball player @Arike_O takes to the dance floor with @Gleb_Savchenko on #DWTS:Athletes! -- pic.twitter.com/6Phs0Jp886— Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) April 13, 2018
Medal-Winning Luger @mazdzer and @WitneyCarson will glide together in the ballroom for #DWTS: Athletes! pic.twitter.com/Rk21NcIsvd— Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) April 13, 2018
Medal-winning softball pitcher @JennieFinch and @keodancer are here for the Mirrorball Trophy as they team up for #DWTS: Athletes! pic.twitter.com/fC9YMbZ4JI— Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) April 13, 2018
World Series Champion @JohnnyDamon teams with @EmmaSlaterDance for #DWTS: Athletes! Play Ballroom! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/oRVTVlHYWT— Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) April 13, 2018
Pro Bowl cornerback @J_No24 and @SharnaBurgess team up to tackle the dance floor on #DWTS: Athletes! -- pic.twitter.com/AfZNdc8nrR— Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) April 13, 2018
The full cast, and their partners, includes:
Tonya Harding with Sasha Farber
Adam Rippon with Jenna Johnson
Mirai Nagasu with Alan Bersten
Jamie Anderson with Artem Chigvintsev
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with Lindsay Arnold
Arike Ogunbowale with Gleb Savchenko
Chris Mazdzer with Witney Carson
Jennie Finch Daigle with Keo Motsepe
Johnny Damon with Emma Slater
Josh Norman with Sharna Burgess
Season 26 of Dancing with the Stars premierd April 30th on ABC.
Via Fox News