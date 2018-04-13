Couple Dancing

"Dancing With The Stars" Reveals Cast Of All-Athlete Season

April 13, 2018
Athletes have done historically well on Dancing with the Stars.

Past winners include former NFL players Hines Ward, Donald Driver, the Cowboys' own Emmitt Smith, as well as Olympians Shawn Johnson, Apolo Ohno, and even IndyCar driver Hélio Castroneves.  With the success athletes of had, it comes as no surprise DWTS has decided to cast the entire upcoming season with nothing but former athletes.  

ABC just announced the full cast for the upcoming 26th season, which includes Olympians, both former and current, Hall of Famers, All Stars, and one of the most controversial casting choices ever!

The full cast, and their partners, includes:

Tonya Harding with Sasha Farber
Adam Rippon with Jenna Johnson
Mirai Nagasu with Alan Bersten
Jamie Anderson with Artem Chigvintsev
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with Lindsay Arnold
Arike Ogunbowale with Gleb Savchenko
Chris Mazdzer with Witney Carson
Jennie Finch Daigle with Keo Motsepe
Johnny Damon with Emma Slater
Josh Norman with Sharna Burgess

Season 26 of Dancing with the Stars premierd April 30th on ABC.

Via Fox News

