Daniel Craig Back As 007 For Hefty Sum

After claiming he'd rather slash his wrists than don another tux as the iconic James Bond, Daniel Craig is officially back and filming his 5th installment as everyone's favorite gentleman spy.

Craig was recently in Cardona, Spain working on the new film. While this may be his 5th time taking up the mantle as 007, it will be the 25th movie in the franchise. There's no word on what the title of the movie will be so for now it's just being called "Bond 25".

Craig said the only way he'd play Bond again, was if the paycheck was right. And apparently there's been several rumors as to what he's getting paid for this new installment, including numbers as high as $66 million.

We're definitely excited to see what this new and likely Craig's last movie as 007 will be!

-source via TMZ.com