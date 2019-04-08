'"Guardians of The Galaxy" Co-star Dave Bautista Retires From Pro Wrestling

April 8, 2019
Blake Powers
American actor Dave Bautista attends CinemaCon 2019- STXfilms presentation “The State of The Industry: Past, Present and Future" held in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 2, 2019

Photo: Richard Brian/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Guardians of The Galaxy co-star 50-year-old Dave Bautista, a 6 time WWE wrestling champion who's victories include winning the 2005 and 2014 Royal Rumble, lost in Wrestlemania 35 this weekend to "Triple H".

After his match, which included being hit with a steel chair, steel steps, and having his nose ring removed with pliers by Triple H, Dave took to social media... to say goodbye to his wrestling fans.

In addition to Avengers: Endgame, Dave will be in Stuber, which opens July 12.

Additional upcoming movie Dave will be part of include Escape Plan: The Extractors, My Spy, Dune and Army of The Dead.

Best wishes and continued success to Dave Bautista! 

Tags: 
Dave Bautista
WWe
Dave Bautista Retires From Wrestling
#Stuber
Avengers: Endgame

