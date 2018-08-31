David Bowie "Ziggy Stardust" Themed Bar Opening In London

On July 3, 1973, David Bowie threw a party at London's Hotel Cafe' Royal to retire his alter-ego character Ziggy Stardust, which was attended by Mick Jagger, Barbra Streisand, and Paul McCartney, just to name a few.

Now, according to NME, a bar named "Ziggy's", inside The Hotel Cafe' Royal, will open Thursday Sept. 20.

Ziggy's libation menu will include cocktails inspired by The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardustand the Spiders From Mars.

Imagine walking up to the bar and ordering "Tigers on Vaseline", described as "a modern twist on the pina colada". Or perhaps "Darkness and Disgrace", an expresso martini with a dash of rum.

The walls will be decorated with photos taken by famed music photographer Mick Rock during that July 2, 1973 party.

Ziggy's will have a David Bowie only jukebox.

One has to wonder how much it costs to use David Bowie's image for their bar theme?