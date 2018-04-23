David Copperfield Forced To Reveal Illusion Details Due To Lawsuit

Magician David Copperfield has been forced to reveal the secret to his "Lucky 13" illusion, which he has been doing for 10 years, due to an alleged injury and lawsuit against the show made by a participant.

TIME reports Gavin Cox of the U.K., visited Copperfield's show in Vegas in 2013 and was part of the above mentioned illusion, according to the BBC. In the process of his participation, Cox claims to have fallen, dislocated his shoulder, and alleges to be suffering from chronic pain, a brain injury, and a subsequent $400,000 in medical bills, according to NBC.

