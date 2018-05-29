"Deadliest Catch" Star Blake "Captain Painter" Has Died

May 29, 2018
The Discovery Channel program Deadliest Catch star Blake Painter, known best for being the captain of the F/V Maverick, and being in Seasons 2 and 3, was found dead Friday in his Oregon home.

A friend of Painter was concerned after not hearing from him for days and contacted police. Officers entered Painter's home and learned he had been dead for several days.

According to TMZ, police found substances in Painter's home, which will be tested for possible narcotics. 

No foul play is suspected, an autopsy and toxicology test will be done.

Painter was a pro crab fisherman and just 38-year-old.

RIP, Blake.

 

 

