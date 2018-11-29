"Deal or No Deal" With Howie Mandel Returning To TV

November 29, 2018
Blake Powers
Howie Mandel

Photo: Faye Sadou/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

On Dec. 19, 2005, NBC premiered Deal Or No Deal with host Howie Mandel (the U.S. version of the international game show show of Dutch origin) and in early 2009, the show went on hiatus, making room for Howies new program Howie Do It.

Now, Deal Or No Deal is returning to CNBC and it's Happy Howie Day's Holiday Season special... is Monday!

Last night, Howie visited The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon...

Looking forward to the show's return?

Tags: 
Deal Or No Deal
Howie Mandel
CNBC
Happy Howie Day's
Jimmy Fallon
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes