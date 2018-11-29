"Deal or No Deal" With Howie Mandel Returning To TV

On Dec. 19, 2005, NBC premiered Deal Or No Deal with host Howie Mandel (the U.S. version of the international game show show of Dutch origin) and in early 2009, the show went on hiatus, making room for Howies new program Howie Do It.

Now, Deal Or No Deal is returning to CNBC and it's Happy Howie Day's Holiday Season special... is Monday!

Last night, Howie visited The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon...

Video of Howie Mandel Interrupts The Tonight Show to Plug Deal or No Deal

Looking forward to the show's return?