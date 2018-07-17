'DeBarge' Lead Singer El DeBarge Allegedly Chases Man From House To RV With Wrench

The 1980's was a great decade professionally for the Pop/R&B group, 'DeBarge.'

Remember these Billboard Top 10 songs!?

Video of DeBarge - Rhythm Of The Night

... and this.

Video of DeBarge - Who&#039;s holding Donna now (video/audio edited &amp; restored) GQ/HD

... and this one, from the the 1986 movie Short Circuit, starring Ally Sheedy....

Video of El DeBarge - Who&#039;s Johnny (High Quality)

TMZ reports DeBarge's lead singer El DeBarge, a Grammy-nominated artist who has worked with Tone Loc, George Clinton, Faith Evans and Quincy Jones (just to name a few) was in an argument Friday night in San Fernando Valley CA and chased a man out of a house into an RV, nearby.

While carrying a wrench, El followed the guy, and allegedly smashed the RV's windshield.

The guy called police, El was arrested felony vandalism, and posted $20k bail.

Story developing...