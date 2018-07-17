'DeBarge' Lead Singer El DeBarge Allegedly Chases Man From House To RV With Wrench
The 1980's was a great decade professionally for the Pop/R&B group, 'DeBarge.'
TMZ reports DeBarge's lead singer El DeBarge, a Grammy-nominated artist who has worked with Tone Loc, George Clinton, Faith Evans and Quincy Jones (just to name a few) was in an argument Friday night in San Fernando Valley CA and chased a man out of a house into an RV, nearby.
While carrying a wrench, El followed the guy, and allegedly smashed the RV's windshield.
The guy called police, El was arrested felony vandalism, and posted $20k bail.
Story developing...