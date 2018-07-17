'DeBarge' Lead Singer El DeBarge Allegedly Chases Man From House To RV With Wrench

July 17, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers
19 May 2016 - Los Angeles, California - El Debarge. Arrivals for the 12th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert Honoring Smokey Robinson held at The Novo by Micosoft.

Photo: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/SIPA USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

The 1980's was a great decade professionally for the Pop/R&B group, 'DeBarge.'

Remember these Billboard Top 10 songs!?

... and this.

... and this one, from the the 1986 movie Short Circuit, starring Ally Sheedy....

TMZ reports DeBarge's lead singer El DeBarge, a Grammy-nominated artist who has worked with Tone Loc, George Clinton, Faith Evans and Quincy Jones (just to name a few) was in an argument Friday night in San Fernando Valley CA and chased a man out of a house into an RV, nearby.

While carrying a wrench, El followed the guy, and allegedly smashed the RV's windshield.

The guy called police, El was arrested felony vandalism, and posted $20k bail.

Story developing...

Tags: 
'DeBarge'
El DeBarge
San Fernando Valley CA
Felony Vandalism
RV
Wrenches
Quincy Jones
'Rhythm Of The Night'
'Who's Holding Donna Now'
'Who's Johnny?'