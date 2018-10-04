Deer Recreates The Drum Fill From Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight”

It doesn’t take much to make someone on the Internet laugh.

Someone out there recorded footage of a deer emerging from the woods. The poor deer thought it could climb the slide feature on a child’s play set. Instead, it ended tripped over the whole thing and still walked away like a pro.

The video is paired with Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight” right when the drum fill hits, all you hear is the deer’s hooves step over the playset. It all works for some reason and is quite funny.

Check out the clip below.