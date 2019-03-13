Del Taco is Now Selling Soap That Smells Like French Fries
Of All The Scents Available, Why Choose This?
March 13, 2019
Don't you just love the smell of fried food?
Del Taco has created a new bar of soap that's the captures the fragrance of their crinkle cut fries. At least that's what USA Today and the restaurant chain's social media is describing.
New Fresh Faves Boxes starting at just $4? Fresh. Soap that smells like our legendary Crinkle Cut Fries to celebrate the Fries that come in each of our Boxes? Even fresher! Post your Del Taco Fresh Faves Box and tag us. We’ll hook up with this limited edition goodness while supplies last. #FrySoap
