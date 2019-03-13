Del Taco is Now Selling Soap That Smells Like French Fries

Of All The Scents Available, Why Choose This?

March 13, 2019
Blake Powers
Categories: 
Blake Powers
Features
Shows

Don't you just love the smell of fried food?

Del Taco has created a new bar of soap that's the captures the fragrance of their crinkle cut fries. At least that's what USA Today and the restaurant chain's social media is describing. 

New Fresh Faves Boxes starting at just $4? Fresh. Soap that smells like our legendary Crinkle Cut Fries to celebrate the Fries that come in each of our Boxes? Even fresher! Post your Del Taco Fresh Faves Box and tag us. We’ll hook up with this limited edition goodness while supplies last. #FrySoap

A post shared by Del Taco (@deltaco) on

Can't wait to try it!

Tags: 
French Fries
soap
Fast Food
del taco
Smell

Recent Podcast Audio
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes