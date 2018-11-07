Delta Airline Passenger Forced To Sit In Dog Poo!

November 7, 2018
Blake Powers
Delta Airlines

Photo: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Powers

WABC-TV reports Matthew Meehan recently boarded a Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta to Miami, and what he dealt with ... is just plain gross! Meehan says his plane seat had dog feces all over it!

Meehan says when he asked the flight crew for help, he received 2 paper towels... and a small bottle of liquor.

After a handful of passengers complained, part of the mess was cleaned up, however the mess was already made, and onto Meehan.

Meehan says, "It was feces, and it was everywhere. It was on my seat. It was on the floor. My feet were in it." Meehan also said, "Words can't even describe how awful it was."

Imagine having to fly, look and worst of all, smell like that during a flight and into the Miami airport?

Delta has offered Meehan a refund, additional compensation and promised the incident will be investigated. 

Hmm! Imagine the meeting that will be held concerning the cleaning crew... who left poo!

Well, ain't that some **it! LOL!

 

 

 

Delta Airlines
Matthew Meehan
Airline Sanitation

