Demi Lovato's Ex Helps Her Stay Sober

Ever since entering a hospital due to her overdose, Dallas raised popstar Demi Lovato has been receiving strong sobriety support from ex-boyfriend That '70s Show and From Dusk till Dawn star, Wilmer Valderrama.

A TMZ source reports Demi and Wilmer are in regular contact each week via phone, in-person, and it's strictly platonic and support based.

Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Currently Demi is living at a halfway house for continued counseling/treatement and at a private residence 4 days per week, according to TMZ. This living arrangement allows her access to a gym, errand running, plus attending AA meetings.

Good to know Demi has this kind of relationship with her ex, which will be very helpful in maintaining her sobriety.

Continued best wishes to Demi in her recovery and sober future.