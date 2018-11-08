Demi Lovato's Ex Helps Her Stay Sober

November 8, 2018
Blake Powers
Demi Lovato

Photo: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/SIPA USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Ever since entering a hospital due to her overdose, Dallas raised popstar Demi Lovato has been receiving strong sobriety support from ex-boyfriend That '70s Show and From Dusk till Dawn star, Wilmer Valderrama.

A TMZ source reports Demi and Wilmer are in regular contact each week via phone, in-person, and it's strictly platonic and support based.

Wilmer Valderrama arrives at the 9th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles held at the Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, CA on Saturday, October 6, 2018
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Currently Demi is living at a halfway house for continued counseling/treatement and at a private residence 4 days per week, according to TMZ. This living arrangement allows her access to a gym, errand running, plus attending AA meetings. 

Good to know Demi has this kind of relationship with her ex, which will be very helpful in maintaining her sobriety. 

Continued best wishes to Demi in her recovery and sober future.

Tags: 
Demi Lovato
Sobriety
Wilmer Valderrama
AA
Substance Abuse
rehab

Recent Podcast Audio
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona, Consumer Channel Director, Marketing KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes