Demi Moore's Credit Card Stolen For $169K In Purchases

TMZ reports that in March, 35-year-old David Matthew Read reported Demi Moore's AmEx card lost or stolen, and when her new one arrived, Read picked it up!

Federal authorities say Read immediately went shopping in L.A. visiting multiple Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue locations, and was captured on security cameras at the FedEx and the stores.

After several weeks of shopping, Read racked up $169,000 in purchases, and confessed to authorities when they caught him in April.

Read is currently in the L.A. County Jail.