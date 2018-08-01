DFW Area Has (3) Of The 50 Most Dangerous Highways In The U.S.

98.7K-LUV listeners often tell me about the dangers of driving in our area and according to The 50 Most Dangerous Highways In The U.S., the proof is in the stats, as shared by NBC 5.

Three DFW area highways rank in The 50 Most Dangerous Highways In The U.S. (based upon fatal crashes per vehicle, fatalities per crash, and percentage of fatal non-vehicle collisons from 2010-2016)

I-20 (6th) - 490 fatal crashes resulting in 594 deaths

(42nd) - 74 crashes resulting in 89 deaths Dallas County had the majority of fatal crashes along all (3) from 2010 - 2016

More details, via NBC 5.

Best wishes to you for a summer of safe driving in North Texas.