DFW Cooler Temps Today, Tomorrow and More Rain Possible

July 30, 2018
NBC 5 reports the anticipated cold front, which has produced rain and temperature relief, could bring more scattered rain and storms this afternoon and evening.

Today - M-Cloudy, 40% chance for more Rain or Storms - High - 88 (significantly below the 93 previously predicted)

Tonight  - 20% chance for more Rain or Storms - Low 73

Tomorrow/Tuesday - P-Cloudy - 20% chance for Rain or Storms - High 91

Wed. - Friday - Warming back into the mid-upper 90s 

Enjoy the cooler weather while you can!

 

 

