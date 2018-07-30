DFW Cooler Temps Today, Tomorrow and More Rain Possible
July 30, 2018
NBC 5 reports the anticipated cold front, which has produced rain and temperature relief, could bring more scattered rain and storms this afternoon and evening.
Today - M-Cloudy, 40% chance for more Rain or Storms - High - 88 (significantly below the 93 previously predicted)
Tonight - 20% chance for more Rain or Storms - Low 73
Tomorrow/Tuesday - P-Cloudy - 20% chance for Rain or Storms - High 91
Wed. - Friday - Warming back into the mid-upper 90s
Enjoy the cooler weather while you can!