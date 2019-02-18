DFW Expected To Be 3rd Nationally This Year For Hotel and Retail Construction

Do not expect the sounds of North Texas construction to lessen at any time this year.

The Dallas Morning News reports DFW is expected to be one of the largest metro areas for new retail and hotel construction in 2019, according to a report by commercial property firm JLL. 

With approximately 7,454 new hotel rooms and 3.3 million square feet of new retail construction in the works, DFW ranks 3rd in the nation for hotel and retail construction.

The report also notes building costs will continue to increase (up 3.4% last year), but not at the 2018 rate. 

Yes, more construction equals more jobs, more people.... and more traffic.  The North Texas boom continues.

