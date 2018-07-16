DFW Expecting 10 Straight 100+ Degree Days
July 16, 2018
The NBC 5 Weather Experts are predicting the next 10 days to have a high temp of 100 degrees... or more!
In 1980, DFW set a record for the most consecutive 100+ degree days, at 42!
Due to the excessive heat, cooling centers are open throughout North Texas.
Dallas
- Riverchon Park Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Avenue
- MLK Community Center, 2922 Martin Luther King Boulevard
- West Dallas Multipurpose Center, 2828 Fish Trap Road
The Salvation Army has the following Cooling Station locations, which are open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m"
- The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter - 5302 Harry Hines Blvd. - Dallas
- The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter - 1855 E. Lancaster Avenue - Fort Worth
The Salvation Army has 11 Cooling Stations open weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at these locations:
- Cedar Crest (East Oak Cliff) - 1007 Hutchins Road - Dallas, TX 75203
- 1508 East McKinney Street - Denton, TX 76201
- 250 East Grauwyler Road - Irving, TX 75061
- 600 Wilson Creek Pkwy - McKinney, TX 75069
- 712 W. Abram Street - Arlington, TX 76013
- Oak Cliff - 1617 W. Jefferson Blvd - Dallas, TX 75208
- 451 W. Ave D - Garland, TX 75040
- 207 Elm Street - Lewisville, TX 75067
- 3528 E. 14th Street - Plano, TX 75074
- Northside Corps - 3023 NW 24th St - Fort Worth, TX 7610
- The Salvation Army, Ellis County 620 Farley St. - Waxahachie, TX 75165
In addition, more dust from Africa's Sahara desert is expected in the DFW area this week.
Avoid any unneccessary heat, stay hydrated, and try to keep your cool!