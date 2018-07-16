DFW Expecting 10 Straight 100+ Degree Days

July 16, 2018
Blake Powers
Hot Temperatures Warning Sign
The NBC 5 Weather Experts are predicting the next 10 days to have a high temp of 100 degrees... or more!

In 1980, DFW set a record for the most consecutive 100+ degree days, at 42!

Due to the excessive heat, cooling centers are open throughout North Texas.

Dallas

  • Riverchon Park Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Avenue
  • MLK Community Center, 2922 Martin Luther King Boulevard
  • West Dallas Multipurpose Center, 2828 Fish Trap Road

The Salvation Army has the following Cooling Station locations, which are open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m"

  • The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter - 5302 Harry Hines Blvd. - Dallas
  • The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter - 1855 E. Lancaster Avenue - Fort Worth

The Salvation Army has 11 Cooling Stations open weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at these locations:

  • Cedar Crest (East Oak Cliff) - 1007 Hutchins Road - Dallas, TX 75203
  • 1508 East McKinney Street - Denton, TX 76201
  • 250 East Grauwyler Road - Irving, TX 75061
  • 600 Wilson Creek Pkwy - McKinney, TX 75069
  • 712 W. Abram Street - Arlington, TX 76013
  • Oak Cliff - 1617 W. Jefferson Blvd - Dallas, TX 75208
  • 451 W. Ave D - Garland, TX 75040
  • 207 Elm Street - Lewisville, TX 75067
  • 3528 E. 14th Street - Plano, TX 75074
  • Northside Corps - 3023 NW 24th St - Fort Worth, TX 7610
  • The Salvation Army, Ellis County 620 Farley St. - Waxahachie, TX 75165

In addition, more dust from Africa's Sahara desert is expected in the DFW area this week.

Avoid any unneccessary heat, stay hydrated, and try to keep your cool!

 

 

DFW Weather
hot weather
Sahara Desert Winds
Sahara Desert Dust
DFW Cooling Stations
DFW Salvation Army Cooling Stations