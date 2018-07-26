DFW To Experience Almost 10 Degree Temp Drop Monday

If 100+ temps have just been too much for you, as most, somewhat cooler weather is ahead!

NBC 5 reports another sunny, hot and 100 degree weekend on the way. However, a cold front should move into the area Monday, with a reasonable chance of rains/t-storms possible.

Next week, the sky and temps will likely change.

Monday & Tuesday - Partly or M-Cloudy - 40% chance for rain and t-storms - High 93 - Low mid 70s.

Otherwise, mid-90s are expected for the rest of next week.

Meanwhile as you wait for those cooler temps, click HERE for information concerning Heat Advisory Precautions, Symptoms of Heat Stroke: CDC and Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion: CDC. Be safe, versus sorry.