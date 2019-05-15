More Evidence of DFW House Market Prices Settling

Dallas Morning News reports via the National Association of Realtors, Washington D.C., Dallas' 2019 1st quarter housing experienced the lowest median price gain in almost 8 years, the lowest of Texas' 4 largest cities.

Here were the 1st quarter median price increases for the state's 4 largest markets.

San Antonio - 3.5%

Houston - 2.7%

Austin - 2.4%

Dallas/Ft. Worth - 1.4%

DFW's increase was significantly lower than the 3.9% national average based on 178 U.S. metro home markets.

The highest Texas home prices in were in the Austin area, at $303,400.

The highest national first-quarter home sales prices were in California markets:

Anaheim - $800,000

San Francisco - $930,000

San Jose - $1,220,000

Realtors chief economist Lawrence Yun revealed in the report, "There are vast home price differences among metro markets" and "the condition of extremely high home prices may not be sustainable in light of many alternative metro markets that are much more affordable. Plus, Yun noted, "therefore, a shift in job search and residential relocations into more affordable regions of the country is likely in the future."

North Texas home prices have slowed significantly due to increased inventory and higher-priced property sales decreasing.

Even with an appreciation decrease, DFW home prices are still almost 50% higher than 10 years ago, and remain at record levels.