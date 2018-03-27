Is DFW Ready For 'Nap Pods'?

Sleep deprivation is so common that New York is taking a creative step to thwart the problem.

In Midtown Manhattan, 'Nap York', offers a 30min/$10 nap in a 'nap pod' to help vitalize yourself, and is open 24 hours a day. Yes, you can sleep longer and it will cost you more.

Nap York marketing director Stacy Veloric told Moneyish, "We wanted to create a place where these busy and exhausted individuals could come and take that break and spend some time focusing on themselves."

Think 'Nap Pods' would be popular in downtown Dallas or Ft. Worth?