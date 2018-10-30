DFW WEATHER: Cold Front Tonight - Wet Halloween Expected

If you don't like Texas weather, wait until tomorrow, it'll definitely change!

Weatherwise, here's what's ahead, according to NBC 5 and NewsRadio 1080AM KRLD's Chief Meteorologist Dan Brounoff.

TODAY: M-Cloudy, windy & humid - HIGH 80

TONIGHT: Cloudy, cold front arrives, LOW 63, falling to 50s by daybreak.

TOMORROW/Wednesday/Halloween

RAIN, WIND, T-STORMS POSSIBLE, tapering off with light rain possible and much cooler temps likely during Trick-or-Treat - HIGH 68

THURSDAY - P-Cloudy - HIGH 62

FRIDAY & SATURDAY - M-Sunny - HIGH 70

Be prepared for wet kids and candy... :).