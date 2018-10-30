DFW WEATHER: Cold Front Tonight - Wet Halloween Expected
October 30, 2018
If you don't like Texas weather, wait until tomorrow, it'll definitely change!
Weatherwise, here's what's ahead, according to NBC 5 and NewsRadio 1080AM KRLD's Chief Meteorologist Dan Brounoff.
TODAY: M-Cloudy, windy & humid - HIGH 80
TONIGHT: Cloudy, cold front arrives, LOW 63, falling to 50s by daybreak.
TOMORROW/Wednesday/Halloween
RAIN, WIND, T-STORMS POSSIBLE, tapering off with light rain possible and much cooler temps likely during Trick-or-Treat - HIGH 68
THURSDAY - P-Cloudy - HIGH 62
FRIDAY & SATURDAY - M-Sunny - HIGH 70
Be prepared for wet kids and candy... :).