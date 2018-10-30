DFW WEATHER: Cold Front Tonight - Wet Halloween Expected

October 30, 2018
Blake Powers
The autumn mood and the weather are warm and sunny and rain is possible. People in rain. Isolated object on white. Golden, happy.

Photo: Volodymyr Tverdokhlib/Dreamstime.com

Blake Powers

If you don't like Texas weather, wait until tomorrow, it'll definitely change!

Weatherwise, here's what's ahead, according to NBC 5 and NewsRadio 1080AM KRLD's Chief Meteorologist Dan Brounoff

TODAY: M-Cloudy, windy & humid - HIGH 80

TONIGHT: Cloudy, cold front arrives, LOW 63, falling to 50s by daybreak. 

TOMORROW/Wednesday/Halloween

RAIN, WIND, T-STORMS POSSIBLE, tapering off with light rain possible and much cooler temps likely during Trick-or-Treat - HIGH 68

THURSDAY - P-Cloudy - HIGH 62

FRIDAY & SATURDAY - M-Sunny - HIGH 70

Be prepared for wet kids and candy... :).

DFW Weather
NBC 5 Weather
NewsRadio 1080AM KRLD's Chief Meteorologist Dan Brounoff

