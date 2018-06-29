DFW's Own Kelly Clarkson Drops $8.5mil on LA House

As my dad used to tell me, "go where the work is", and that's exactly what Texan and pop star Kelly Clarkson has done!

Kelly has listed her 20,000 sq.ft. Tennessee home for $8.75mil, which she purchased just 5 years ago for $2.8mil. Good luck to her towards garnering such a profilt.

E News reports Kelly just spent $8.5 million on a rustic farmhouse inspired 10,000 sq.ft.,8 bedroom, 11 bathroom, 2-story house in Incino, CA (San Fernando Valley area of L.A.).

The house includes a chef's kitchen (with 3 islands(, home theater, wine cellar, pool, covered patio, entertaining area with fire pit.

Click HERE to see photos of Kelly Clarkson's new home.