'Diff'rent Strokes' Co-Star Todd Bridges Sucker Punched In Neighbor Dispute

TMZ reports a wheel-chair bound neighbor of Diff'rent Strokes star Todd Bridges recently asked him for assistance in evicting a woman who had been living at his house. The guy had previously asked Todd for his help, received it, and Todd agreed to help him again.

Todd and the woman-to-be-evicted's boyfriend quickly got into a argument and the guy sucker-punched Todd.

Video of 'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges KO'd Mediating Neighbor Dispute

The attacker took off, no police report was file, and Todd told TMZ, "No one likes to be sucker punched, but I am glad that I was there to help my neighbor, who was faced with a potentially dangerous situation."

Bridges added, "Much rather it was me, and not my neighbor."