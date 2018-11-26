'Diff'rent Strokes' Co-Star Todd Bridges Sucker Punched In Neighbor Dispute

TMZ reports a wheel-chair bound neighbor of Diff'rent Strokes star Todd Bridges recently asked him for assistance in evicting a woman who had been living at his house. The guy had previously asked Todd for his help, received it, and Todd agreed to help him again.

Todd and the woman-to-be-evicted's boyfriend quickly got into a argument and the guy sucker-punched Todd.

Video of &#039;Diff&#039;rent Strokes&#039; Star Todd Bridges KO&#039;d Mediating Neighbor Dispute

The attacker took off, no police report was file, and Todd told TMZ, "No one likes to be sucker punched, but I am glad that I was there to help my neighbor, who was faced with a potentially dangerous situation."

Bridges added, "Much rather it was me, and not my neighbor."