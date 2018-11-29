Director/Actor Quentin Tarantino Finally Marries!

Director/Actor Quentin Tarantino met Israeli singer/model Daniella Pick in 2009 while promoting his movie Inglorious Basterds and began dating in 2016.

Tarantino and Pick became engaged in June of 2017, threw an engagement party in September 2017 with guests from his movie Pulp Fiction (Bruce Willis, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson) and PEOPLE reports they married yesterday, just days after completing his latest movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, starring Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie. The movie is scheduled for release July 26, 2019.

This is Tarantino's (age 55) first marriage, who has previously expressed that work garners the majority of his time, and the wedding took place in L.A.

Best wishes to Quentin and Daniella. Hopefully Quentin will now have time for marriage and movies... :).