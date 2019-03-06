Disney Moves Up Release Date For Angelina Jolie "Maleficent" Sequel

The Maleficent sequel, starring Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning ("Princess Aurora"), now has a title, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and a new teaser poster too!

E! News reports Disney has decided to move Maleficent: Mistress of Evil from it's original May 2020 release to this coming Oct. 18th.

Generally, when a movie release date is moved from the beginning of summer or the Holiday Season, it means there is concern as to it's box-office earning potential. Does moving Maleficent: Mistress of Evil from a May to an October release, mean just that?