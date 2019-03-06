Disney Moves Up Release Date For Angelina Jolie "Maleficent" Sequel

March 6, 2019
Blake Powers
Angelina Jolie

Photo: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

The Maleficent sequel, starring Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning ("Princess Aurora"), now has a title, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and a new teaser poster too!

E! News reports Disney has decided to move Maleficent: Mistress of Evil from it's original May 2020 release to this coming Oct. 18th.

Generally, when a movie release date is moved from the beginning of summer or the Holiday Season, it means there is concern as to it's box-office earning potential. Does moving Maleficent: Mistress of Evil from a May to an October release, mean just that?

Tags: 
Angelina Jolie
Elle Fanning
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Maleficent

Recent Podcast Audio
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes