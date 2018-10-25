Disney Looking To Reboot "Pirates Of The Caribbean" Franchise, With Deadpool Writers Penning The Script

October 25, 2018
Blake Powers

(Photo by Ana Venegas/Orange County Register/MCT/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blake Powers
Features
Shows

Disney is exploring the possibility of rebooting one of its most popular and successful franchises.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has earned Disney billions, and they are itching for more. They are currently in talks with the writing team of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, best known for penning the Deadpool films, to write the project.  

Jerry Bruckheimer will continue to act as producer of the reboot, but it is not yet known if Johnny Depp will be part of the project.

Over 14 years, the first five Pirates of the Caribbean films earned Disney more than a whopping $4.5 billion.

Via Deadline

Tags: 
Pirates Of The Caribbean
Johnny Depp
movies
Captain Jack Sparrow
Deadpool
Reboot
Disney
Franchise

Recent Podcast Audio
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona, Consumer Channel Director, Marketing KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Christiaan Abbott To Talk About The Dream Destination KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes