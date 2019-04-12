The New Disney+ Streaming Service: COMING THIS FALL!

The new Disney+ streaming serving is coming with an amazing amount of content.

TOOFAB reports Disney is planning on spending $1,000,000,000 (yes, a BILLION!) on original programming, and that's just the budget for 2020! Plus another $1.5 bil through 2024.

Disney plans to launch the following:

The Mandalorian - the 1st ever live-action Star Wars series, which takes place 3 years after Return of The Jedi, helmed by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal.

- the 1st ever live-action Star Wars series, which takes place 3 years after Return of The Jedi, helmed by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - will be filmed at the real-life high school where the original was created.

- will be filmed at the real-life high school where the original was created. Lady and the Tramp - will go straight-to-streaming, versus a theatrical release, and starring Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux as the dogs.

- will go straight-to-streaming, versus a theatrical release, and starring Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux as the dogs. Captain Marvel - will be part of the initial launch and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will eventually be added to the service.

- will be part of the initial launch and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will eventually be added to the service. Marvel's Hero Project - is a reality series that focuses on real-life young heroes who are making positive contributions to their communities.

- is a reality series that focuses on real-life young heroes who are making positive contributions to their communities. Forky Asks a Question - a Toy Story 4 spin-off.

- a Toy Story 4 spin-off. SparkShorts - spotlights award-winning excellent animated shorts from Pixar.

- spotlights award-winning excellent animated shorts from Pixar. Encore! - Kristen Bell will host this reality series that combines musical theater and reuniting high school musical production casts, who are now adults, to do encore productions of their school-years stage work, guided by some of Broadway's top directors.

- Kristen Bell will host this reality series that combines musical theater and reuniting high school musical production casts, who are now adults, to do encore productions of their school-years stage work, guided by some of Broadway's top directors. The World According to Jeff Goldblum - A NatGeo original exclusive streaming series, with Jeff spotlighting mysteries of our planet.

- A NatGeo original exclusive streaming series, with Jeff spotlighting mysteries of our planet. Magic of the Animal Kingdom - this NatGeo series features a behind -the-scenes look of Disney's Animal Kingdom and Epcot's aquarium.

- this NatGeo series features a behind -the-scenes look of Disney's Animal Kingdom and Epcot's aquarium. (Untitled Disney Imagineering Series) - a documentary series on the 65+ year history of Disney, including extensive interviews and looks at Disney's theme parks.

- a documentary series on the 65+ year history of Disney, including extensive interviews and looks at Disney's theme parks. Disney Vault - will feature Disney's entire library of classic films (Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Moana, etc.) plus Disney's upcoming Frozen 2, and all will be exclusive to the platform.

- will feature Disney's entire library of classic films (Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Moana, etc.) plus Disney's upcoming Frozen 2, and all will be exclusive to the platform. Disney Channel - a massive library of content, including Disney Channel original movies, all episodes of popular Disney series, and all totalling approx. 5,000 episodes of programming.

- a massive library of content, including Disney Channel original movies, all episodes of popular Disney series, and all totalling approx. 5,000 episodes of programming. 21st Century Fox Films - at this time how many or which Fox features will be provided.

- at this time how many or which Fox features will be provided. The Simpsons - all seasons of the Fox series will become exclusive here.

Disney+ will be priced at $6.99 per month or $69.99/yr and is set to launch Nov. 12. I predict major binge-watching... :).

