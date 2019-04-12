The New Disney+ Streaming Service: COMING THIS FALL!

April 12, 2019
Blake Powers
Disney

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Blake Powers

The new Disney+ streaming serving is coming with an amazing amount of content.

TOOFAB reports Disney is planning on spending $1,000,000,000 (yes, a BILLION!) on original programming, and that's just the budget for 2020! Plus another $1.5 bil through 2024.

Disney plans to launch the following:

  • The Mandalorian - the 1st ever live-action Star Wars series, which takes place 3 years after Return of The Jedi, helmed by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal.
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - will be filmed at the real-life high school where the original was created.
  • Lady and the Tramp - will go straight-to-streaming, versus a theatrical release, and starring Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux as the dogs.
  • Captain Marvel - will be part of the initial launch and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will eventually be added to the service.
  • Marvel's Hero Project - is a reality series that focuses on real-life young heroes who are making positive contributions to their communities.
  • Forky Asks a Question - a Toy Story 4 spin-off.
  • SparkShorts - spotlights award-winning excellent animated shorts from Pixar.
  • Encore! - Kristen Bell will host this reality series that combines musical theater and reuniting high school musical production casts, who are now adults, to do encore productions of their school-years stage work, guided by some of Broadway's top directors.  
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum - A NatGeo original exclusive streaming series, with Jeff spotlighting mysteries of our planet.
  • Magic of the Animal Kingdom - this NatGeo series features a behind -the-scenes look of Disney's Animal Kingdom and Epcot's aquarium.
  • (Untitled Disney Imagineering Series) - a documentary series on the 65+ year history of Disney, including extensive interviews and looks at Disney's theme parks.
  • Disney Vault - will feature Disney's entire library of classic films (Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Moana, etc.) plus Disney's upcoming Frozen 2, and all will be exclusive to the platform.
  • Disney Channel - a massive library of content, including Disney Channel original movies, all episodes of popular Disney series, and all totalling approx. 5,000 episodes of programming.
  • 21st Century Fox Films - at this time how many or which Fox features will be provided.
  • The Simpsons - all seasons of the Fox series will become exclusive here.

Disney+ will be priced at $6.99 per month or $69.99/yr and is set to launch Nov. 12. I predict major binge-watching... :).

Learn more about what's ahead with Disney+, HERE!

 

Disney
Disney+
Disney+ Streaming Service
The Disney Channel

