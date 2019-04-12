The New Disney+ Streaming Service: COMING THIS FALL!
April 12, 2019
The new Disney+ streaming serving is coming with an amazing amount of content.
TOOFAB reports Disney is planning on spending $1,000,000,000 (yes, a BILLION!) on original programming, and that's just the budget for 2020! Plus another $1.5 bil through 2024.
Disney plans to launch the following:
- The Mandalorian - the 1st ever live-action Star Wars series, which takes place 3 years after Return of The Jedi, helmed by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal.
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - will be filmed at the real-life high school where the original was created.
- Lady and the Tramp - will go straight-to-streaming, versus a theatrical release, and starring Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux as the dogs.
- Captain Marvel - will be part of the initial launch and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will eventually be added to the service.
- Marvel's Hero Project - is a reality series that focuses on real-life young heroes who are making positive contributions to their communities.
- Forky Asks a Question - a Toy Story 4 spin-off.
- SparkShorts - spotlights award-winning excellent animated shorts from Pixar.
- Encore! - Kristen Bell will host this reality series that combines musical theater and reuniting high school musical production casts, who are now adults, to do encore productions of their school-years stage work, guided by some of Broadway's top directors.
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum - A NatGeo original exclusive streaming series, with Jeff spotlighting mysteries of our planet.
- Magic of the Animal Kingdom - this NatGeo series features a behind -the-scenes look of Disney's Animal Kingdom and Epcot's aquarium.
- (Untitled Disney Imagineering Series) - a documentary series on the 65+ year history of Disney, including extensive interviews and looks at Disney's theme parks.
- Disney Vault - will feature Disney's entire library of classic films (Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Moana, etc.) plus Disney's upcoming Frozen 2, and all will be exclusive to the platform.
- Disney Channel - a massive library of content, including Disney Channel original movies, all episodes of popular Disney series, and all totalling approx. 5,000 episodes of programming.
- 21st Century Fox Films - at this time how many or which Fox features will be provided.
- The Simpsons - all seasons of the Fox series will become exclusive here.
Welcome to the family, @TheSimpsons. #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/OYAN1ziGsy— Disney (@Disney) April 11, 2019
Disney+ will be priced at $6.99 per month or $69.99/yr and is set to launch Nov. 12. I predict major binge-watching... :).
Learn more about what's ahead with Disney+, HERE!