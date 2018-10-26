Disney Visitors Scatter Loved One's Ashes at Theme Parks

I absolutely l-o-v-e Disney World, Disneyland, and didn't realizes some people like it so much, they leave a family member or friend there... forever!

Here comes another fine example of some who lose their minds.

The Wall Street Journal reports a Disneyland custodian saying, “The Haunted Mansion probably has so much human ashes in it that it’s not even funny.”

Yes, families have scattered ashes of loved ones at the theme parks for a while.

Disney park maintenance crews refer to taking care of the instances as "HEPA cleanups."

When Disney park maintenance crews arrive to a new "HEPA cleanup", they come prepared with high powered vacuums.

Disney custodians have been reprimanded for using the term "Code Grandma." LOL!

C'mon people! Disney parks are created to be the happiest places in the world (and one of the cleanest), so help keep it that way, and bury "Grandma" others, elsewhere.