Do Most Women Prefer To Spend Time With Best Friends Or Their Significant Other?
Independent reports a recent U.K. survey reveals 50% of women prefer spending time with their best friend, versus their husband.
Here are some reasons:
10. We have much more in common – 25%
9. She is less irritating – 26%
8. She offers better advice – 28%
7. We go back much further – 29%
6. I can truly be myself – 29%
5. We laugh until we cry – 39%
4. We enjoy the same things – 41%
3. I can tell her things I could not tell my partner – 44%
2. She listens more – 45%
#1. We can talk about everything – 57%
There are more, which you'll see HERE.
In addition, 30% of women prefer having drinks with their friends and 60% say they have more fun if men aren't there.
Ladies! Do You Prefer Spending Time With Your Best Friend vs. Your Signficant Other?" If yes, why?