Do Not Eat Uncooked Cookie Dough This Holiday Season

It's cookie baking season, and if you're tempted to taste the raw cookie dough... DON'T!

The Hill reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have announced a reminder that eating raw cookie dough... which comes from raw flour and eggs... can cause E.coli or Salmonella.

Per the CDC, "When you prepare homemade cookie dough, cake mixes, or even bread, you may be tempted to taste a bite before it is fully cooked. But steer clear of this temptation. Eating or tasting unbaked products that are intended to be cooked, such as dough or batter, can make you sick. Children can get sick from handling or eating raw dough used for crafts or play clay, too."

Enjoy your cookie, biscuit, tortilla, pizza, pancake or other dough... baked... instead of E.colo or Salmonella ridden.

Happy Holidays!