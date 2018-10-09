According to a report from SWNS, a new survey from LunchBoxWax reveals AMERICAN’s TOP 10 CONFIDENCE BOOSTERS are:

10. Talking to a family member

9. Knowing you smell good

8. Receiving a compliment from your boss

7. Talking to a close friend

6. Shopping

5. Exercising

4. Listening to one of your favorite songs

3. Doing a good deed - 53%

2. Wearing a new outfit - 56%

#1. New haircut - 64%

When Roman at Roman’s Hair Salon in Carrollton styles my hair, I look better than before, and better in general... lol! Thank GOD! Ha!