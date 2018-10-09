American's Top 10 Confidence Boosters!
According to a report from SWNS, a new survey from LunchBoxWax reveals AMERICAN’s TOP 10 CONFIDENCE BOOSTERS are:
10. Talking to a family member
9. Knowing you smell good
8. Receiving a compliment from your boss
7. Talking to a close friend
6. Shopping
5. Exercising
4. Listening to one of your favorite songs
3. Doing a good deed - 53%
2. Wearing a new outfit - 56%
#1. New haircut - 64%
When Roman at Roman’s Hair Salon in Carrollton styles my hair, I look better than before, and better in general... lol! Thank GOD! Ha!